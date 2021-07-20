Suspect in Fort Collins McDonald’s homicide in custody

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins announced Tuesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting at a McDonald’s Monday is in custody.

Police have not released the man’s name or booking photo at this time. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda said more information will be released later in the evening.

The shooting happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 2400 block of South Collage Avenue.

The victim’s body was located outside the restaurant when police arrived. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity but said the victim was experiencing homelessness.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if the suspect was known to the victim.

On Monday before Tuesday’s arrest, Fort Collins police released surveillance camera images of the suspect. He was described as a thin-build man with a shaved head and burn scaring on his face. He was last seen driving a stolen Honda CRV.

Swoboda said officers worked tirelessly to make an arrest in the case.

“Within 26 hours, we have somebody in custody,” Swoboda said in a video statement.

Police said they are looking into whether Monday’s shooting is connected to a homicide which occurred on July 5. The victim in that homicide was also experiencing homelessness, police said.

