Suspect in fatal stabbing surrenders after hours-long standoff with Westminster police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspect in a fatal stabbing surrendered to police after a nearly 7-hour standoff with SWAT officers in Westminster Saturday.

Kenneth Sargent, 59, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. at 3957 W. 118th Place, according to Westminster police.

Sargent is accused of fatally stabbing a man at the same address earlier in the day. The victim was found on the front porch of the home when police arrived around 1:15 p.m.

A witness told police they saw the victim get stabbed and that Sargent went back inside the home.

With the suspect still inside, paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Attempts to negotiate with the barricaded suspect went on for several hours. At one point, officers evacuated residents in the immediate vicinity and the surrounding area.

Later in the evening, officers saw the suspect moving inside the residence. Westminster SWAT negotiators convinced the suspect to surrender and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Sargent is facing first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of the victim, whose identity has yet to be released.

