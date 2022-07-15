AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a deadly shooting at a family gathering in Aurora turned himself in to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Esteban Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 13210 East 7th Avenue on June 19 at around 9:45 p.m. Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into his home following the shooting but surrendered and was taken into custody a short time later.

Initially booked in jail on numerous charges, including suspicion of first-degree murder, police said Serrano posted bond and was released a day after the shooting.

Lopez, who remained in critical condition, was declared dead on July 7.

Serrano turned himself in to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Thursday. He faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder - extreme indifference, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Few details about what led to the shooting have been released, other than police claiming that the shooting was the result of a dispute at the house during a family gathering that day.