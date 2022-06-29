Suspect dead, two officers injured following police shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect is dead and two officers are injured following a police shooting in Pueblo Wednesday.

There is heavy police activity between train tracks and Fountain Creek on the northside of Pueblo.

Around 3 p.m., a woman called 911 after she had been shot. She is currently in critical condition.

Arriving officers were shot at and returned fire, officials told News5's Rob Quirk.

The suspect was killed, while two officers suffered minor injuries.

This is the second Pueblo police shooting in 24 hours. Three people were arrested Tuesday following a pursuit through Pueblo and a police shooting.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.