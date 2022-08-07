Watch Now
Suspect arrested in Denver homicide

Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 07, 2022
DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Denver, police announced Saturday.

A woman was killed in the north side of the city early Friday morning.

Denver police said they were investigating a person’s death near 36th Avenue and High Street.

Later in the afternoon, police said the victim was a woman and her death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Saturday, police tweeted that a suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The victim's identity and cause of death is pending a report from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

