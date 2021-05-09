Suspect arrested in Denver double shooting

DENVER — A suspect was arrested following a double shooting in Denver Sunday afternoon.

Two people were shot in the area of West 11th Avenue and Broadway, police said in a tweet.

The two adult male victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Police said an arrest was made, but no other details were provided in DPD's tweet.

A DPD public information officer told Denver7 that police activity near Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue is connected to the shooting. But it's not clear how the two scenes are linked.

