Suspect arrested in Aurora double shooting

Posted at 9:49 AM, Jun 19, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a double shooting in Aurora was arrested Saturday morning.

Two people were shot, an adult male and a juvenile, in the 14300 block of E. Tennessee Ave, Aurora police said in a tweet early Saturday morning.

The shooting victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

In the same tweet, police said they were working to apprehend the suspect. Around 9 a.m., police tweeted that the suspect was taken into custody.

Police are not providing further information at this time.

