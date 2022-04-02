Suspect arrested after man killed in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested a man in connection with a homicide in the city’s West Colfax neighborhood Saturday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The victim, an adult male, was shot sometime around midnight near West 16th Avenue and Irving Street, police said in the tweet.

Police were called to the area shortly after the shooting and located the victim, whose extent of injuries was initially described in the tweet as unknown.

The department later tweeted on Saturday that the victim was pronounced deceased. His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been shared and no additional information was available.