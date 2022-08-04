Summit County man arrested for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Summit County man was arrested Wednesday for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

On May 7, the Silverthorne Police Department received information from the nonprofit Colorado Ped Patrol, which works to catch online predators.

The CPP reported that Chad Manning, 42, had allegedly solicited a female member of the group, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Manning allegedly asked for sex through text messages.

It was determined that the solicitation originated in unincorporated Summit County, and the case was turned over to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Manning cooperated with detectives during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office, and numerous photographs of child sexual abuse material/ child pornography were found on his phone.

Manning was arrested Wednesday for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and booked into the Summit County Justice Center.

“These types of investigations are always difficult, and I appreciate the initial work from our law enforcement partners at the Silverthorne Police Department, as well as the dedicated effort, tenacity and persistence put in by our Criminal Investigation Section that ultimately brought this investigation to a successful conclusion. This type of high quality investigative work reflects the Summit County Sheriff’s Office commitment toward making the community safer," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a press release.

The case has been turned over to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-423-8960.

If you suspect a child may be abused or sexually exploited, you can report it to the national CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678. Reports can also be made online any time at www.cybertipline.org.