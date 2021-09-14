Student found with gun at Arvada High School; student arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — Police recovered a handgun found on a student at Arvada High School Tuesday.

The student was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention center. No one was hurt.

Around 10 a.m., the Arvada Police Department received information that a student was in possession of a gun at the school, located at 7951 West 65th Avenue.

School resource officers contacted and arrested the student without incident after the report.

The school was on "hold" for a brief period during the investigation.

School officials sent an email to parents and released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Any student in violation of district policy and/or the law will face consequences and discipline, and of course any legal consequences from local law enforcement if that applies.”

The suspect faces charges of a juvenile in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.

