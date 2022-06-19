Street racers may be involved in fatal I-70 shooting, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A family heading to a campsite was caught up in a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 in Aurora Saturday evening and police believe street racers could be to blame.

A man driving a Dodge Ram pickup was shot and killed in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just west of East Colfax Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police are looking for a white sedan and a black sedan that might be involved in the shooting and are offering a reward of up to $10,000. The department's homicide unit responded to the scene and will be responsible for the investigation.

The 37-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, was driving with his wife and three kids inside the pickup when several shots rang out, police said.

The bullets struck the vehicle and the male driver. Officers arrived after a 911 call and found the pickup on the right shoulder. The four other occupants were not injured.

Police believe the suspects in the black and white sedans are responsible for the shooting and could have been racing each other in the area at the time.

The family was not from the area and were heading to a nearby campsite. They were not involved in the alleged race on the interstate, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward from the Aurora Reward Fund, police said.

The Metro Denver Crimes Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000. You can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous.