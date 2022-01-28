Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Stolen 14-week-old puppy recovered, returned to pet store

Alleged thief facing felony theft charge
items.[0].image.alt
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
Stolen 14-week-old puppy recovered, returned to pet store
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 20:30:43-05

Deputies have recovered a 14-week-old Maltese puppy that was stolen from a pet store Friday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced.

The incident happened at the AquaticDog Pet Store, located on East Iliff Avenue.

The sheriff's office says a tip led investigators to Westminster, where deputies recovered the dog.

The alleged thieves were caught on camera. The sheriff's office says one of them, a woman wearing a black and white jacket, picked up the puppy, stuffed it in her jacket then walked away.

Deputies paid the alleged thieves a visit, at which time they turned over the dog.

The woman is facing a felony theft charge, as the puppy was worth $2,400. It has since been returned to the store.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7