Stolen 14-week-old puppy recovered, returned to pet store

Deputies have recovered a 14-week-old Maltese puppy that was stolen from a pet store Friday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced.

The incident happened at the AquaticDog Pet Store, located on East Iliff Avenue.

The sheriff's office says a tip led investigators to Westminster, where deputies recovered the dog.

The alleged thieves were caught on camera. The sheriff's office says one of them, a woman wearing a black and white jacket, picked up the puppy, stuffed it in her jacket then walked away.

Deputies paid the alleged thieves a visit, at which time they turned over the dog.

The woman is facing a felony theft charge, as the puppy was worth $2,400. It has since been returned to the store.