State Capitol lockdown lifted after Civic Center Park shooting

Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 08, 2021
DENVER — The Colorado State Capitol building was placed on lockdown following a nearby shooting in Civic Center Park Monday. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting at the downtown park. Police said Monday night the victim died at the hospital. The suspected shooter was placed into custody.

Authorities say the Capitol was placed on lockdown around 12:25 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

No other details were immediately available.

