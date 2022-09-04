Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Shoplifter runs over Lakewood Walgreens employee, police say

walgreens suspect.png
Lakewood police
walgreens suspect.png
Posted at 5:36 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 19:37:23-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are looking for a suspected shoplifter who they say seriously injured a Walgreens employee after intentionally running them over.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday outside a Walgreens located at 10140 West Colfax Avenue.

Police said the man shoplifted from the store, left the building and got into a truck. He then intentionally struck the employee who was standing outside the store, according to police.

After the incident, the suspect fled the area in what appeared to be a gray-colored pickup truck.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive