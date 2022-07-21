Watch Now
Shooting near Elyria park leaves 1 dead Thursday, Denver police say

Denver7
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 19:24:39-04

DENVER – A man is dead following a shooting near Elyria Park early Thursday morning and the crime is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Denver police.

The shooting happened sometime around midnight but was reported by police at 12:20 a.m. near E. 48th Avenue and N. High Street.

Few details were released by Denver police, who only said the victim in the shooting was pronounced dead later in the day.

His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner once family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

