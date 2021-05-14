Shooting involving police officer shuts down roads in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood

DENVER – A shooting involving Denver police in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood shut down roads in the area Friday afternoon.

The shooting, in the area of W. 1st Avenue and Perry Street, was reported by Denver police just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials said via Twitter a “large police presence” is currently investigating what led to the shooting.

ALERT: There is a large police presence in the area of W 1st & Perry St due to an officer-involved shooting. Roads closed in the area, motorist are advised to use alternate routes. This is an active investigation, updates are forthcoming and will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zZVBXJgvgo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 14, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, police said a male suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured, DPD said. The investigation is ongoing and drivers are asked to avoid the area.