Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting involving police officer shuts down roads in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
crime wave
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 19:19:37-04

DENVER – A shooting involving Denver police in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood shut down roads in the area Friday afternoon.

The shooting, in the area of W. 1st Avenue and Perry Street, was reported by Denver police just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials said via Twitter a “large police presence” is currently investigating what led to the shooting.

In a follow-up tweet, police said a male suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured, DPD said. The investigation is ongoing and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting