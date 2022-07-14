Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting inside Glenwood Springs home leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested, police say

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:41:33-04

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – A person was injured and the suspect in a barricade situation in Glenwood Springs was taken into custody following a nearly two-hour standoff Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to Valley View Hospital for treatment.

A woman was also able to get out of the home while negotiators from both the Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office worked with the suspect, police said.

At around 12:41 p.m., the suspect got out of the home and was taken into custody by law enforcement. His identity was not immediately released.

The Colorado State Patrol, the District Attorney’s Office and Glenwood Fire also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed