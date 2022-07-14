GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – A person was injured and the suspect in a barricade situation in Glenwood Springs was taken into custody following a nearly two-hour standoff Thursday, police said in a news release.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11a.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to Valley View Hospital for treatment.

A woman was also able to get out of the home while negotiators from both the Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office worked with the suspect, police said.

At around 12:41 p.m., the suspect got out of the home and was taken into custody by law enforcement. His identity was not immediately released.

The Colorado State Patrol, the District Attorney’s Office and Glenwood Fire also responded to the scene.