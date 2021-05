DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at N. Colorado Boulevard and E. Colfax Avenue Thursday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, police said one man had been shot in the area.

At 8:55 a.m., police said the man had died.

There are no details available yet on the suspect or suspects.

Anybody with information on this crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.