Sheriff's office says no concern after anonymous shooting threat to Chaparral High School

PARKER, Colo. – The Douglas County School District sent a letter home to Chaparral High School parents Tuesday regarding a potential threat at the school Wednesday, but the sheriff’s office says it has already identified the person who made the threat and that there is no concern.
Two students received an anonymous threat on their phones Tuesday that threatened a school shooting at Chaparral on Wednesday during the second period of classes.
A district spokesperson said there is no concern or threat at the school Wednesday, but there will be additional security guards present “out of an abundance of caution.” But the school will be in session as normal Wednesday, the district said.
There have been shooting at U.S. schools two days in a row this week. Two students died after 14 were shot at a school in Kentucky Tuesday.
The letter sent home to students and parents by Chaparral Principal Greg Gotchey reads as follows:
January 23, 2018
Dear CHS Community:
I want to inform you that late today, two students notified us that they received an electronic transmission of a potential threat to our school. This was sent anonymously to their cell phones. The students shared this information with us, and we immediately notified our partners at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), as well as Douglas County School District Security.
DCSO immediately launched an investigation and this evening, they were able to identify the original sender of the potential threat. After speaking with the individual, it was determined there is no concern of a threat to our students, staff or school.
It was brought to my attention that this hit social media tonight. It is important to remember to avoid spreading rumors or misinformation through social media platforms. Please speak with your student about this as appropriate.
I do appreciate all of you who reached out with your concerns. The response was overwhelming and I know we are all dedicated to creating a safe learning environment for our students. The reporting worked well in this situation.
As a reminder, here are the reporting procedures in place for specific information regarding a safety concern or possible threat. Students can send an anonymous tip through the Text-a-Tip app on their cell phone. Additional information about the Text-a-Tip program is available in our school. You can also contact Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-7233.
School will be held tomorrow as usual. Out of an abundance of caution, you may notice additional security at the building.
This situation changed quickly through the evening and delayed my communication a bit, as I wanted to give you as much information as possible. Thank you for your patience as we worked through this situation.