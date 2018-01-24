Sheriff's office says no concern after anonymous shooting threat to Chaparral High School

PARKER, Colo. – The Douglas County School District sent a letter home to Chaparral High School parents Tuesday regarding a potential threat at the school Wednesday, but the sheriff’s office says it has already identified the person who made the threat and that there is no concern.

Two students received an anonymous threat on their phones Tuesday that threatened a school shooting at Chaparral on Wednesday during the second period of classes.

A district spokesperson said there is no concern or threat at the school Wednesday, but there will be additional security guards present “out of an abundance of caution.” But the school will be in session as normal Wednesday, the district said.

There have been shooting at U.S. schools two days in a row this week. Two students died after 14 were shot at a school in Kentucky Tuesday.

The letter sent home to students and parents by Chaparral Principal Greg Gotchey reads as follows: