Sheriff's office calls double murder outside of Paonia 'isolated, deliberate and targeted'

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The Delta County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and woman were found murdered inside their home near Paonia Friday.

Around 11:41 a.m., the Delta County Emergency Communication Center received a call for a welfare check for a man who appeared to be dead at a home on Black Bridge Road east of Paonia.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the home. The Delta County Coroner's Office identified them as 69-year-old Michael Arnold and 65-year-old Donna Gallegos. The two lived at the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators determined both Arnold and Gallegos sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities are investigating their deaths as homicides.

The sheriff's office believes this was an "isolated, deliberate and targeted act," and does not believe the public is in danger.

Agents and forensic specialists with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were called out to help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.