Sheriff: Car theft suspects shoot at Douglas County deputies during pursuit; 2 in custody

Posted at 9:40 AM, Sep 05, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of two suspects in a stolen car when they were shot at early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two suspects were arrested following the chase. No officers were harmed, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

It happened around 3:43 a.m. in Douglas County.

The chase ended near Quebec and C-470. The area was shut down while an investigation took place.

The names of those arrested were not released. No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.

