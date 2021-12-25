Watch
Shelter in place issued for some Fort Collins residents due to police activity near Spring Canyon Park

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Some Fort Collins residents were told to shelter in place due to police activity near their homes this Christmas.

Residents from Wyoming Street south to Illinois Street, and from Arizona Street east to Nevada street, were told by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office they needed to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows due to police activity at a home near Iowa Street in the Timber Ridge North community.

Deputies advised residents in the area not to call 911 unless it was for an emergency.

Denver7 is working to get more details and will update this story once more information becomes available.

