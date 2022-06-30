DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A sex assault suspect is on the run and Douglas County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find him and potentially identify more victims.

Andrew Rosa, 34, allegedly got in touch with a 16-year-old girl whom he met through social media before assaulting her.

Deputies said in a news release Thursday they have reason to believe Rosa has reached to other underage girls by using different social media profiles, most recently Snapchat.

The suspect’s last known address was in Boulder. He was last known to be in Moab, Utah, on June 29.

Rosa is described as a white male measuring 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies said he is known to drive a dark blue 2014 Jeep Compass with Colorado license plate CRY-328.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

If you have information about Rosa or his location, you’re asked to contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Adam Cummings at 303-814-7631.