Several cars in Denver vandalized with swastikas, hateful messages

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating after at least 15 vehicles were vandalized with hateful messages, including swastikas, in the city’s Speer neighborhood sometime overnight Monday.

The vehicles targeted in the vandalism incident were parked along the 200 block of South Logan Street and on East Cedar Avenue from Logan to South Pennsylvania Street.

The vandals painted swastikas on windows and hoods. Other messages, like “LAND OF NAZI” were seen spray painted on vehicles.

The total extent of damage to vehicles is unknown.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

They are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

