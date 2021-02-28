Security guard among 4 wounded in separate shootings in Aurora in the past 24 hours

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating four separate shootings in the past 24 hours that left four people wounded, including a security guard at a bar.

The incidents occurred Saturday evening and into Sunday morning in different parts of the city. No arrests were made and information on suspects was not available at this time.

The first shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Troy Street. An adult male was shot and wounded. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., a second shooting occurred near West Colfax Avenue and Havana Street. The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The third shooting took place at Challengers Bar, located at 12161 E. Illiff Ave. A security guard was shot by a patron at the bar after the person was asked to leave. The security guard is expected to survive their injuries. Police said they are working to identify a suspect.

The fourth shooting happened at a 7-Eleven at Peoria Street and East 19th Avenue, according to a Sunday morning tweet from APD. The victim in the 7-Eleven shooting self-transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

