Second suspect arrested in Zenobia Street homicide from March 20 in Denver

Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 31, 2022
DENVER – A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide from March 20 in Denver.

Isaiah Hansen, 22, is being held on two charges: Investigation of accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to criminal attempt murder with extreme indifference.

The homicide for which he is a suspect occurred in the 1600 block of S. Zenobia Street, near the intersection W. Florida Avenue.

On Wednesday, Denver police arrested 18-year-old Jon Sulaica on a charge of first-degree murder.

Denver police responded to the area on March 20 after receiving a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found an injured man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died on March 23.

The victim was identified Thursday as 28-year-old Frankie Sanchez.

No other details about what led to the deadly shooting have been released by Denver police. The affidavit remains sealed in this case.

