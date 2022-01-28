Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Second suspect arrested in connection to man's murder outside of Johnstown

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Handcuffs
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 21:09:30-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a man's murder that happened in November outside of Johnstown.

Seferino Hermosillo, 36, was wanted by the Weld County Sheriff's Office for the murder of 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, deputies responded to a home on Blake Street near the intersection of County Road 48 1/2 in unincorporated Weld County after receiving a report of a suspicious death in the area. Gutierrez was found dead from blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Hermosillo was arrested Jan. 6 in Odessa, Texas, by the Odessa Police Department. He was extradited to Weld County Wednesday and booked into the jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, menacing, second-degree kidnapping and imprisonment. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Hermosillo is the second suspect arrested in connection to Gutierrez's death. Marco Gutierrez-Herrera was arrested Nov. 22 during a multi-agency SWAT operation in Julesburg, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said. A hostage was also rescued during the operation, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-304-6565.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7