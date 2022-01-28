Second suspect arrested in connection to man's murder outside of Johnstown

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a man's murder that happened in November outside of Johnstown.

Seferino Hermosillo, 36, was wanted by the Weld County Sheriff's Office for the murder of 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, deputies responded to a home on Blake Street near the intersection of County Road 48 1/2 in unincorporated Weld County after receiving a report of a suspicious death in the area. Gutierrez was found dead from blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Hermosillo was arrested Jan. 6 in Odessa, Texas, by the Odessa Police Department. He was extradited to Weld County Wednesday and booked into the jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, menacing, second-degree kidnapping and imprisonment. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Hermosillo is the second suspect arrested in connection to Gutierrez's death. Marco Gutierrez-Herrera was arrested Nov. 22 during a multi-agency SWAT operation in Julesburg, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said. A hostage was also rescued during the operation, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-304-6565.