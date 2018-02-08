Missouri man diagnosed with schizophrenia ruled insane in killing of Air Force veteran

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Missouri man who randomly killed an Air Force veteran before barging into a different house declaring, "I am here to slaughter the lambs," has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Gazette reports a judge on Monday found Timothy Hagins was legally insane at the time of the August 2016 killing and subsequent attacks. Hagins, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and who turned violent after going off his medications, will serve an indefinite commitment at Colorado Mental Health Institute Pueblo.

Timothy Hagins had been treated for schizophrenia for more than a decade. He exhibited no violent tendencies, and had no criminal history, prior to killing retired Air Force Tech Sgt. David Stechman and terrorizing a family in Elbert.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com