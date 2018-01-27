Robbery suspect, 17, injured after firing weapon at Denver Police Officer, police say

Oscar Contreras
1:01 PM, Jan 27, 2018
DENVER – A 17-year-old robbery suspect was taken to a hospital after a Denver Police Officer fired at him following a short chase Friday evening in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

On Saturday, DPD officials said an investigation into the officer-involved shooting at East 45th Avenue and Paris Street revealed the suspect was holding a gun when the officer fired shots, striking the teenage suspect in the hand.

The shooting happened after police were alerted to a street robbery near Maxwell Place and Crown Boulevard earlier in the evening.

Officers were able to find the two suspects – both juvenile males, according to police – and a short foot chase ensued. One suspect was detained and the other engaged in gunfire with police, according to DPD spokesman Dough Schepman.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear if he’s been released from the hospital at this time.

Police said they were able to recover a handgun from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

