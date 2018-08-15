Reward offered for information in triple murder case in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are seeking information in a triple murder case that left behind very few clues as to who's responsible for the shooting deaths of two men and a woman last week.
Metro Denver CrimeStoppers released an alert Tuesday offering a reward of up $2,000 for information that may lead to an arrest.
The bodies of the three adults were found Aug. 9 near the intersection of S. Broadway and E. Ohio Ave. Denver police believe all three victims were homeless. They have not released many details about how they were discovered.