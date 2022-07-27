Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Reward for information in shooting death of Ma Kaing increased to $10,000

Family says woman was killed by stray bullet on July 15
Family calls for change following shooting in East Colfax neighborhood
Denver7 photojournalist William Peterson
Family calls for change following shooting in East Colfax neighborhood
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 19:02:28-04

DENVER – A reward for any information that may help solve the shooting death of a mother of four who family says was killed by a stray bullet in mid-July has increased to $10,000, the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday.

On July 15, Ma Kaing, 47, and her children had just arrived home after a late night at the restaurant she had just opened on Yosemite Street in Aurora this year when she was struck by a stray bullet outside her home at the Hidden Brook Apartments on Xenia Street, according to her family.

Arriving police officers declared her dead at the scene.

Few details about the shooting have been released and police are now asking for the public’s help to solve the homicide.

Anyone with information about what happened that night is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed