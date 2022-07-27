DENVER – A reward for any information that may help solve the shooting death of a mother of four who family says was killed by a stray bullet in mid-July has increased to $10,000, the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday.

On July 15, Ma Kaing, 47, and her children had just arrived home after a late night at the restaurant she had just opened on Yosemite Street in Aurora this year when she was struck by a stray bullet outside her home at the Hidden Brook Apartments on Xenia Street, according to her family.

Arriving police officers declared her dead at the scene.

Few details about the shooting have been released and police are now asking for the public’s help to solve the homicide.

Anyone with information about what happened that night is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.