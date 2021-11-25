Residents in southeast Colorado Springs told to secure their homes as deputies investigate shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Residents in southeast Colorado Springs were told to secure their homes and stay away from windows for about an hour as deputies investigated a shooting early Thursday afternoon.

El Paso County deputies were already on scene at the 1400 block of Willshire Drive, near the intersection of Willshire and Welton Drives when they warned neighborhood residents to go on lockdown.

Deputies are looking for a Black male, who is approximately 6 foot, 2-inches tall with an afro and a ponytail. Police said he was wearing a white t-shirt.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 1 p.m.