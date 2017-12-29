Report: Officers justified in September Fountain shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An investigation has determined that the shooting by officers from Fountain and El Paso County deputies of a driver who led them on a high-speed chase and repeatedly rammed their vehicles was justified.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves the county, released its findings on Friday.

The driver, Robert William Zupko Jr., was shot after repeatedly ramming his car into police vehicles in a cul-de-sac on Sept. 19.

Zupko has recovered from his injuries and faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference. A court hearing is set for Jan. 23.