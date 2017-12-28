Remains ID'd in Fremont County those of man who lived in Denver, Phoenix areas who died in 2007

Case being investigated as homicide

Blair Miller
11:51 AM, Dec 28, 2017
remzi nesfield | remzi nesfield remains | remzi nesfield remains found fremont county | salida remains | county coroner randy keller

Remzi Nesfield was last seen alive in early 2007. His remains were discovered in 2016 and identified in late 2017.

Fremont Co. Sheriff's Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – The man whose remains were recently identified by DNA testing after they were found in September 2016 lived at times in the Denver and Phoenix, Ariz. metro areas and was last seen alive in 2007.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Remzi Nesfield was 24 years old at his time of death, and that he was last seen alive in March 2007.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office and county coroner said the remains found by a hiker on the west side of Fremont County in September 2016 were those of Nesfield.

The remains underwent significant testing before authorities were able to positively identify Nesfield through a national DNA database.

The sheriff’s office says Nesfield’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. County Coroner Randy Keller said earlier this week the circumstances surrounding Nesfield’s death were under investigation.

Investigators are asking people who have information about Nesfield or his disappearance to contact Sgt. Dale King at 719-275-5553 or Dale.King@FremontSO.com. People can also contact Fremont County Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top