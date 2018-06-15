Pueblo man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 killing

9:44 PM, Jun 14, 2018
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man convicted of killing the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports 24-year-old Tyler Richards was sentenced Thursday after he was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder for the death of 21-year-old Bradley Trager.

Richards was arrested in December 2016 after Trager's body was discovered in a rural area east of Pueblo.

The ex-girlfriend told Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigators that Richards had approached her and Trager while armed with a rifle. Richards then handcuffed Trager and placed him in the back of his pickup truck.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators that Richards then grabbed a baseball bat and struck Trager in the face.

