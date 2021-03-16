Postmates driver caught on camera stealing cat from Adams County home, police say

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say a Postmates driver delivered food to a family at an Adams County home and then took off with their cat.

The alleged cat theft was caught on camera during a delivery on March 9 around 10:27 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the incident on their Facebook account Tuesday.

Video shows a woman in a white SUV pulling up to the house. The woman — described as a Hispanic female with brown hair in a ponytail — drops off the delivery and then picks up “Simba” the cat. She then gets in her car, and drives away.

Simba is an 11-month-old orange tabby cat with a pink nose and an “M” above it. Authorities say he is not microchipped but was wearing a collar tag with a gold circle on it.

If found or seen, you are asked to call the Adams County non-emergency number at 303-288-1535.

