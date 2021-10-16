Watch
Police: Wrong-way DUI driver accused of causing 5-vehicle crash on I-25 in Denver

Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 12:45:48-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a five-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 that sent five people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police believe a driver, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate and caused the crash.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jessica Taylor, was seriously injured in the crash and cited for DUI and reckless driving causing injury, according to the Denver Police Department.

Taylor was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Alameda, causing other motorists to avoid her and crash, police said in a tweet sent around 5 a.m.

Police said Taylor crashed her vehicle near 8th Avenue and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The injuries of the four other drivers were not serious, police said.

