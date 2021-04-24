Police: Suspects shoot at victim, run 2nd victim down during car theft spree in Arvada; 1 arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — One person was arrested following a police chase in Arvada Saturday morning. Police said the suspect was involved in a series of car thefts where one victim was shot at and another was run down.

The suspects stole two vehicles and were attempting to break into two more cars during the early-morning crime spree, according to Arvada police. No serious injuries were reported.

Around 2:50 a.m., suspects in a stolen Kia Soul were attempting to break into a truck in the 7300 block of West 73rd Avenue. Police said the owner confronted the suspects, and the suspects fired a gun and left the area; no injuries were reported.

About four hours later, the stolen Kia Soul was reported as the suspect vehicle in another vehicle theft in the 7500 block of Pierce Street, where a Hyundai Elantra was stolen, according to police.

Around 7 a.m., the suspects were attempting to break into a third vehicle in the 8100 block of Kline Street. Police said the owner confronted the suspects and was hit by one of the suspect vehicles and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, the suspects abandoned the Kia Soul and got into the Hyundai Elantra.

Officer located the Hyundai in the 7400 block of West 84th way. The suspects attempted to flee the scene and were pursued by APD officers. The vehicle chase ended near Sheridan Boulevard and Interstate 70, and the suspect fled on foot.

There was only one suspect in the vehicle that was pursued, and he is in custody. Police are not releasing the suspect’s information at this time pending investigation.

