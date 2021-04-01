Police: Suspect stole credit cards, cash from backpacks at CU Boulder recreation center

BOULDER, Colo. — Police at the University of Colorado Boulder are searching for a suspect accused of stealing credit cards and cash out of backpacks at a recreation center.

On Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., officers with the CU Boulder Police Department were notified of a burglary inside the CU Boulder Rec Center.

Police said the suspect entered the facility after providing false information to staff. He then stole or ransacked several backpacks in hallway cubbies, taking credit cards and cash, police said.

The suspect used one of the credit cards to purchase more than $400 in Visa gift cards at a local convenience store, police said. They believe he's the same suspect involved in a similar case at the recreation center on March 29.

The suspect appears to be a white man standing between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches, and weighing 250 to 280 pounds.

He has short hair that's possibly gray or light-colored. He has a tattoo on his right calf.

At the time he entered the recreation center Wednesday, he was wearing blue shorts, a Reebok sweatshirt, a tan ball cap, and a green and white buff. On March 29, he had a cane, but did not use one on March 31.

Anybody with information on this crime or the suspect is asked to call CUPD at 303-492-6666. To share information anonymously, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting NOCO plus your tip to 274673.