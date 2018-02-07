Police shoot, kill suspect in southwest Denver; no officers hurt

DENVER – Police in Denver shot and killed a person Tuesday evening in southwest Denver after responding to a burglary call.

Officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of S. Alcott, which is near the street’s intersection with W. Colorado Ave.

According to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas, the officers went inside the home, where they encountered the suspect. The suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the officers, Casillas said, and at least one officer shot the person.

The suspect died after being transported to a nearby hospital, Casillas said.

Casillas said that officers believe there were "a series of crimes" that led up to the shooting, and there were multiple scenes in the area taped off Tuesday evening. Casillas said the department was "still trying to figure out what's going on."

Casillas said he didn't know how many officers fired shots in the incident, but said no other people or officers were injured aside from the suspect.

On Monday, a man shot four law enforcement officers in Colorado Springs. There have been 10 officers or deputies shot in Colorado since Dec. 31; three of them died.