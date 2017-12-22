Sheriff: Man shot and killed by Greeley police pulled handgun

GREELEY, Colo. – The man shot and killed by Greeley Police Department officers Thursday morning reportedly pulled a gun after he had been shot with less-lethal rounds, according to Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams.

The incident started around 9 a.m. after a car was reported stolen in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue, Reams said.

When Greeley officers arrived, they saw the suspect leaving the area in the vehicle. Shortly afterward, Reams said, officers found the car in a ditch near Two Rivers Parkway and 37th Street.

A Good Samaritan had stopped and allowed the man into his truck while he tried to pull the car out of the ditch, according to Reams. But when officers tried to talk to the suspect, he ran.

Reams said Greeley officers yelled for the man to stop, then used bean bag rounds to try and stop him from running. Reams said those rounds were “ineffective,” and that the suspect “then brandished a handgun.”

Officers then shot the man, according to Reams. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending the notification of his next-of-kin. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on standard paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, which is being conducted by the Critical Incident Response Team.