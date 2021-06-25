Police shoot and kill man who was pointing gun in Grand Junction hospital, officials say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police shot and killed a man who had a gun at a hospital in Grand Junction, officials said Friday.

Officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building at SCL Health St. Mary's, where a man was reportedly pointing a gun at employees, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded an "immediately confronted the armed individual resulting in an officer-involved shooting," a news release said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

No one else was injured during the incident, which resulted in a shelter-in-place at the hospital campus.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

The man who was shot by police has not yet been identified by officials. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.

Anyone with more information about the shooting, or video of the incident, is asked to call the witness tip line at 970-244-3526.