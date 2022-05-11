Police seek self-confessed rapist for attempted murder after stabbing Lakewood doctor

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are looking for a man who stabbed and seriously injured a doctor Friday.

The man is wanted on attempted murder charges for the incident that occurred inside the physician’s office located in the 300 block of West Jefferson Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, the man told the primary care physician before the stabbing, “You wouldn’t treat me because I raped a girl.”

The victim sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as a white male with a tall build in his late 20s to early 30s with acne and a scruffy beard.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference Lakewood PD case number LK22-013765.