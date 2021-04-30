Police searching for menacing suspect who allegedly pulled gun on 3 people at Longmont bar

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a woman's restroom at a Longmont bar and pulled a handgun on several people.

Longmont police said the suspect pulled a handgun on three people in the women's restroom at 3’s Bar, located 333 Main St. in Longmont, around 1:06 a.m. on April 4.

He left through a backdoor, police said.

Witnesses told police he was a Caucasian man standing between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet, and weighing about 180 pounds. He appeared between 25 and 35 years old, witnesses told police, and had medium-length ashy blonde hair and sideburns.

At the time, he had been wearing a camouflage-style hooded sweatshirt with "El Dora" written in bright color on the front and khaki pants, police said.

Police said the man was also seen less than a mile away at McCarthy’s, located at 30 S. Main St.

Police said they believe the man lives in the area.

Anybody with information on this felony menacing suspect is asked to call Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8555 and reference #21-2491.