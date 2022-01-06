Police searching for man accused of spitting on woman, yelling racial slurs during road rage incident

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of spitting on a woman and yelling racial slurs during a road rage incident.

The incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of East Yale Avenue and South Parker Road, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect made an unsafe lane change into the victim's lane of travel. This then escalated into a road rage incident.

The victim, a Black woman, was spat on, according to police. The suspect also yelled racial slurs and caused damage to the victim's vehicle, police say.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE INDIVIDUALS? The man with the hat is the suspect. The man not wearing a hat is the driver of the Pontiac G6. If you have any info, please contact the detective assigned to investigate Bias Motivated Crimes at 303.739.1661 or email stophate@auroragov.org pic.twitter.com/Is6YeFVUMG — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 5, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact an Aurora Police Department Bias-Motivated detective at 303-739-1661 or email stophate@auroragov.org. Tipsters can also submit information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.