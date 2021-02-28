Police: Roommate dispute leads to fatal shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was arrested in Westminster early Sunday morning in connection with a second-degree murder investigation.

Serena Ayesha Ahmad, 25, is accused of shooting and killing a man after a roommate dispute involving an unwanted guest, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police responded to the 3400 block of 112th Circle around 12:30 a.m.

Police said during the argument between the two roommates, one of them asked everyone to leave. When they didn’t leave, police said a handgun was retrieved and one round was fired, striking a man who died.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Ahmad was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility under second-degree murder charge.

