Westminster police release images of suspects in stolen car case with dog inside

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster released images Wednesday of two suspects they believe are involved in a car theft case with 15-year-old dog inside.

The pictures were taken from video surveillance from a business in the area from where the vehicle was stolen.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in front of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe near Federal Boulevard and West 72nd Ave.

Caroline Wilson says her friends were watching her basset hound-beagle mix named Solo while she worked Friday.

Solo was in the back seat as they parked their car to pick up some smoothies. The car was left running.

"It was a minute. They were in there for a minute, not even," Wilson said Sunday.

It was within that minute Wilson says a man jumped into her friend's navy blue Subaru Forester and took off with Solo still inside.

The stolen Subaru Forester has North Carolina license plates.

If you’re able to identify either of the suspects, you are asked to contact Westminster Police at 303-658-4360 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

