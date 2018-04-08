Police offer reward to find man suspected of stabbing co-worker to death

Oscar Contreras
3:35 PM, Apr 8, 2018
4:08 PM, Apr 8, 2018
DENVER – Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker to death in Denver late Thursday.

Dawaune Ellis, 24, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Anthony Miles-Hollis.

Police said the stabbing occurred at about 11 p.m. at a Sysco foodservice plant on North Beeler Street.

The stabbing happened after an altercation between the two employees, according to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Castillas.

Miles-Hollis was reportedly stabbed by Ellis before he was taken to a hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you can submit an anonymous tips at (720) 913-7867.

