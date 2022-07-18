FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins investigators believe there could be more victims after a man allegedly tried to enter an apartment last week.

In the early evening hours of July 14, police say a woman noticed an unknown man watching her from the apartment parking lot. Her roommate asked a friend to come over that night due to the concerning behavior.

Around 10:30 p.m., they heard someone trying to open the apartment door. They looked out a window and saw it was the same man from the parking lot, according to Fort Collins police.

They called police, and officers made contact with the man, identified as 32-year-old Ian Schoening of Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Police Services

Schoening as arrested for attempted first degree criminal trespass of an occupied dwelling. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

“We always tell people to trust your instincts, stay aware of your surroundings, always lock your doors, and call police if you’re concerned for your safety. I want to commend these women for doing exactly that,” Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky said in a press release Monday. “This was a frightening situation for them, and I’m extremely glad this man wasn’t able to get inside their home.”

Investigators received similar reports from people in other apartment complexes, particularly from women, and believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Services at 970-221-6540.