Police: Man with domestic violence warrants arrested after SWAT search in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. – A man who police say is wanted on felony domestic violence charges in both Georgia and Colorado was arrested Wednesday morning after escaping from a home that a SWAT team had surrounded and breaking into another home.

Michael Lorn Chapman, 27, now faces investigation for a host of new charges, including burglary, in addition to the warrants out of Georgia and Jefferson County, Arvada police said.

Police were looking for Chapman in the 6200 block of W. 75th Ave. around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. They say he fled inside a home once he saw police.

After several hours of trying to contact him, police said, officers called in the regional SWAT team to search the home. Around 7:30 a.m., officers were sure he was no longer inside. But a neighbor called police and said a man matching Chapman’s description was walking on W. 76th Ave. with no shoes or shirt.

Police set up a perimeter to look for him, but say he had broken into someone’s home. Arvada police said a dog had alerted the homeowner and followed Chapman to the basement, where officers arrested Chapman.

Chapman had to receive medical attention at the scene before he was taken to the Arvada Police Department.